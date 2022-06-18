UrduPoint.com

Bogey-free Morikawa And Lingmerth Share US Open Lead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Brookline, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Seventh-ranked Collin Morikawa, chasing his third different major title in as many years, shared the US Open lead with Sweden's David Lingmerth in Friday's second round at The Country Club.

The 25-year-old American made four birdies without a bogey to stand on 5-under par through 12 holes while Lingmerth was also on 5-under for 12 holes.

Morikawa, the 2021 British Open and 2020 PGA Championship winner, began on the 10th tee and made birdie putts of 10 feet at the 12th hole, 13 feet at the par-5 14th, 14 feet at the 17th and 33 feet at the first.

Birdies at the fifth and seventh lifted Lingmerth to 4-under, the first of them from five feet and the latter from 18 feet, and he birdied the 10th by dropping his approach inches from the cup and tapping in.

One stroke back and also on the course at 4-under were Americans Joel Dahmen and Brian Harman, who like Lingmerth were hunting their first major victory.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and fellow American Nick Hardy shared the clubhouse lead on 3-under-par 137 for 36 holes.

England's Callum Tarren and American Aaron Wise were on the course on 3-under.

Canada's Adam Hadwin, the 18-hole leader after a 66, was on 138 in the clubhouse with American Sam Burns and England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain was on 2-under through 12 holes.

Third-ranked Rory McIlroy, a four-time major winner, suffered a double-bogey disaster at the par-4 third hole and was at 1-under for the tournament through 11 holes.

