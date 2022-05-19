UrduPoint.com

Booster Jab Markedly Improves COVID-19 Vaccine Potency: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Booster jab markedly improves COVID-19 vaccine potency: study

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:A study by Chinese researchers has found that the COVID-19 booster vaccination can markedly reduce the immune escape of the Omicron variant, underscoring the necessity for the eligible population to get a third booster jab to combat the pandemic.

The researchers from Fudan University and Pigentech Lab revealed that sera from individuals vaccinated with two doses of an inactivated whole-virion vaccine show weak to no neutralization efficacy.

However, the boosters, either homologous or heterologous ones, can markedly improve neutralization titers against all Omicron sub-lineages, according to the study published recently in the journal Cell Host and Microbe.

The Omicron variant has evolved into four sub-lineages -- BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3 -- and BA.2 is the dominant one worldwide. The neutralization titers for Omicron sub-lineages were significantly reduced, by more than 100-fold, in comparison to those for the virus wild type, according to the study.

Related Topics

China All From

Recent Stories

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posti ..

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

4 minutes ago
 Japan's imports hit record high in April on rising ..

Japan's imports hit record high in April on rising energy costs, yen's drop

6 minutes ago
 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal s ..

1,730 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal since Monday: Russia

6 minutes ago
 Major China tech stocks plunge as sell-off builds

Major China tech stocks plunge as sell-off builds

6 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death under train

Man crushed to death under train

14 minutes ago
 Imports of soyabean increase 101.96%, palm 44.64% ..

Imports of soyabean increase 101.96%, palm 44.64% in 10 months

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.