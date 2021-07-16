UrduPoint.com
Bosnia Sends Seven Athletes To Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Bosnia sends seven athletes to Tokyo Olympics

SARAJEVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Bosnia and Herzegovina will send seven athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games, with the squad presented on Thursday at a meeting of Bosnia's Olympic Committee in Sarajevo.

The country will be represented by middle-distance runner Amel Tuka, judoka Larisa Ceric, shot-putter Mesud Pezer, swimmer Lana Pudar, taekwondo athlete Nedzad Husic, shooter Tatjana Djekanovic and swimmer Emir Muratovic.

In a speech, Tuka said that all the Bosnian athletes had trained very hard to be ready for the Tokyo Games.

"I'm convinced that this is a higher level of competition for which you have to be 100 percent ready in every way if you want to get a medal. That's why I prepared well, I have two more weeks of final training to put everything in order," Tuka said.

The youngest Bosnian Olympian, swimmer Pudar, who won two silvers and a gold medal at the European Junior Championships in Rome last weekend, promised to give her best performance in Tokyo.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

