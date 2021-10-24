Braves defeat Dodgers to reach World Series

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Atlanta Braves reached the World Series on Saturday, toppling the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 to wrap up the National League Championship Series four games to two.

The Braves, who will face the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball's championship series, rolled over the Dodgers by jumping on their starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the first inning.