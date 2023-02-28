Brazil begins to apply bivalent vaccine against COVID-19

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Brazil on Monday began to apply a bivalent vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), starting with vulnerable groups including people over 70 years of age, the Health Ministry said.

During this initial phase, the vaccine will also be available for those who are immunocompromised or living in care homes, members of indigenous communities and Brazilians of African origin, the ministry said in a statement.

The next phase will target people aged over 60, pregnant women and new mothers, healthcare workers, those with disabilities and the incarcerated.

Unlike prior vaccines aimed at protecting against only one type of virus, the bivalent vaccine contains two types of antigens, one from the original strain of COVID-19 and the other from the Omicron BA.

1 variant.

To be eligible for the bivalent, people must complete the original two-shot vaccination, the ministry said, adding monovalent vaccines against COVID-19 are still available to the general population and considered "highly effective" in preventing serious illness.

Brazil has registered more than 37 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with nearly 700,000 deaths from the disease since the onset of the outbreak.