UrduPoint.com

Brazil Begins To Apply Bivalent Vaccine Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Brazil begins to apply bivalent vaccine against COVID-19

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Brazil on Monday began to apply a bivalent vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), starting with vulnerable groups including people over 70 years of age, the Health Ministry said.

During this initial phase, the vaccine will also be available for those who are immunocompromised or living in care homes, members of indigenous communities and Brazilians of African origin, the ministry said in a statement.

The next phase will target people aged over 60, pregnant women and new mothers, healthcare workers, those with disabilities and the incarcerated.

Unlike prior vaccines aimed at protecting against only one type of virus, the bivalent vaccine contains two types of antigens, one from the original strain of COVID-19 and the other from the Omicron BA.

1 variant.

To be eligible for the bivalent, people must complete the original two-shot vaccination, the ministry said, adding monovalent vaccines against COVID-19 are still available to the general population and considered "highly effective" in preventing serious illness.

Brazil has registered more than 37 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with nearly 700,000 deaths from the disease since the onset of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Brazil Women From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

5 minutes ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

35 minutes ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential s ..

Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential sites

35 minutes ago
 ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sport ..

ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sports Tournament

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.