UrduPoint.com

Brazil Join France In World Cup Knockouts As Ronaldo Eyes Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Brazil joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday as Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to lead Portugal into the last 16.

Cameroon meanwhile battled back from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Serbia while Ghana edged a five-goal thriller against Son Heung-min's South Korea to keep their hopes of progress alive.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro scored the only goal in the 83rd minute in a 1-0 win over Switzerland at Stadium 974 to take the five-time winners through with a game to spare in Group G.

The Brazilians, missing the craft of their injured talisman Neymar, looked as though they would have to settle for a point after a Vinicius Junior strike in the second half was disallowed for offside.

But with seven minutes remaining, Manchester United's Casemiro volleyed home with the help of a slight but significant deflection off Manuel Akanji to break the resistance of the obdurate Swiss.

Tite's side are just the second team to qualify for the last 16 after France and the only side apart from the holders to have won both group matches so far in Qatar.

"The first aim was to qualify. That was really important in a group as difficult as ours," the 30-year-old Casemiro told Brazilian broadcaster SporTV.

Brazil kicked off their campaign in Qatar with a 2-0 victory over Serbia but Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar limped off with an ankle injury.

Despite their smooth progress so far Tite will be desperate to have his star man back in the fold for the knockout rounds.

Earlier, in the same group, Cameroon dug deep to fight back from 3-1 down.

Rigobert Song's team looked almost dead and buried after goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a two-goal cushion early in the second half.

But substitute Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting snatched a draw with two quick-fire strikes just after the hour mark to leave both Cameroon and Serbia on a single point with one group match to go.

Switzerland have three points ahead of their final group game against Serbia on Friday.

Song's side must beat Brazil in their final game to have a chance of progressing but he was bullish about their chances.

"We believe we can do it against Brazil," he said.

"We didn't come to the World Cup to just make up the numbers, to take part. We think we can still have a say in the tournament even if we know Brazil are a great team."

Related Topics

Injured Dead World France Qatar Man Progress Same Lead Brazil Portugal South Korea Serbia Switzerland Cameroon Ghana Manchester United From PSG

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

46 minutes ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

46 minutes ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

1 hour ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

1 hour ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

1 hour ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.