Brazil's Bolsonaro Revokes Order Easing Gun Controls

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro revokes order easing gun controls

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday revoked an order that had loosened the country's gun controls, after it faced legal and political challenges.

The move comes a day before the Supreme Court was due to debate the constitutionality of the decree allowing millions of Brazilians to carry loaded weapons in public, which the Senate rejected last week.

