Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Brazil's Arthur Mariano won his first world title in the men's horizontal bars final Sunday as Russia's Arthur Dalaloyan took bronze for his fourth medal at these world gymnastics championships.

Mariano, the floor bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio de Janiero Olympics, won on the bars by 0.

234 points from Serbia's Tin Srbic with Dalaloyan making the podium at 0.367 back.

For Dalaloyan, the 2018 all-round world champion, it was his second medal of the day in Stuttgart after silver earlier in the men's vault final.

Having also taken all-round silver on Friday, the 23-year-old finished with a full set of medals in Stuttgart after helping Russia win team gold last Wednesday.