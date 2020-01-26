UrduPoint.com
Bremen Stay In Relegation Mire After Hoffenheim Thumping

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Bremen stay in relegation mire after Hoffenheim thumping

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Werder Bremen sank further into relegation trouble on Sunday after slumping to a 3-0 home Bundesliga defeat at the hands of Europe-chasing Hoffenheim.

A Davy Klaassen own goal in the 65th minute was followed up by strikes from Christoph Baumgartner and Sargis Adamyan for the away side to sink Bremen to their fifth defeat in six matches.

The loss leaves the hosts in the Bundesliga's relegation play-off place on 17 points, one behind Mainz in 16th place.

Hoffenheim -- who are up to seventh, two points away from the Europa League spots -- were initially kept at bay a Bremen side determined to keep a clean sheet for just the second time this season.

Bremen managed to stifle Hoffenheim until Stefan Posch got his head to the ball at a Hoffenheim corner, with Klaassen's attempted clearance landing in his own net.

It was a demoralising goal to concede for Bremen, who went two down 14 minutes later when Baumgartner's superb backheel floated over the head of goalkeeper Jirí Pavlenka.

A third followed just four minutes later, Andrej Kramaric finding Adamyan in a crowded penalty area. The Armenian's deflected shot gave Pavlenka no chance and sealed Hoffenheim's third win in four matches.

In Sunday's later game, Bayern Leverkusen have a chance to go fifth when they welcome bottom side Fortuna Duesseldorf to the BayArena.

