Burkina Faso hold hosts Uganda in 2021 AFCON qualifier

KAMPALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso on Wednesday qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after holding home side Uganda to a goalless draw in a game played at St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende, near the capital Kampala.

The Cranes of Uganda needed a win to automatically secure a place in the AFCON tournament before playing the last group game against Malawi. But a draw for the visiting Burkina Faso sent them to nine points and through to the AFCON competition before they host bottom-placed South Sudan in their last Group B qualifying match.

Farouk Miya, Halid Lwaliwa, and Fahad Bayo all had good chances to score for Uganda but missed the target. Bertrand Traore who features for Aston Villa in the English Premiership and Charles Kabore also had chances for Burkina Faso but failed to convert.

"I am happy we have got a point and qualified away from home before we play our last match," said Burkina Faso's Traore after the game.

Uganda's assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru said they failed to take the few chances created. "We shall go back to the drawing board and prepare ahead of the away game in Malawi where we need to secure a point to qualify," added Mubiru.

"We tried our level best to score a goal. But mathematically we knew it would not end here," added Mubiru.

Uganda who is second in Group B with eight points will need a win or draw away to Malawi on Monday to qualify for AFCON. Malawi who beat South Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday has seven points and is in third place.