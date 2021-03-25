UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkina Faso Hold Hosts Uganda In 2021 AFCON Qualifier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Burkina Faso hold hosts Uganda in 2021 AFCON qualifier

KAMPALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso on Wednesday qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after holding home side Uganda to a goalless draw in a game played at St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende, near the capital Kampala.

The Cranes of Uganda needed a win to automatically secure a place in the AFCON tournament before playing the last group game against Malawi. But a draw for the visiting Burkina Faso sent them to nine points and through to the AFCON competition before they host bottom-placed South Sudan in their last Group B qualifying match.

Farouk Miya, Halid Lwaliwa, and Fahad Bayo all had good chances to score for Uganda but missed the target. Bertrand Traore who features for Aston Villa in the English Premiership and Charles Kabore also had chances for Burkina Faso but failed to convert.

"I am happy we have got a point and qualified away from home before we play our last match," said Burkina Faso's Traore after the game.

Uganda's assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru said they failed to take the few chances created. "We shall go back to the drawing board and prepare ahead of the away game in Malawi where we need to secure a point to qualify," added Mubiru.

"We tried our level best to score a goal. But mathematically we knew it would not end here," added Mubiru.

Uganda who is second in Group B with eight points will need a win or draw away to Malawi on Monday to qualify for AFCON. Malawi who beat South Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday has seven points and is in third place.

Related Topics

Africa Mary Kampala Burkina Faso Sudan Malawi Uganda All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

20 minutes ago

A delegation from Republic of Niger meets Provinci ..

4 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.27 pct higher 25 march 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Exclusion Rates in UK Schools Higher for Black Car ..

4 minutes ago

Top diplomats from France, Germany, Italy in Libya ..

4 minutes ago

UK university to return looted African sculpture

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.