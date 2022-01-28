Burkina Needs Intl. Partners 'more Than Ever': Junta
Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The leader of Burkina Faso's new military junta called for international support in his first major public intervention Thursday on the eve of a regional summit that could seek to sanction Ouagadougou.
"Burkina Faso more than ever needs its international partners. I call on the international community to support our country so it can exit this crisis as soon as possible," Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba said in televised comments days after leading the overthrow of president Roch Marc Christian Kabore.