UrduPoint.com

Bus And Truck Crash Kills 41 In Mali

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Bus and truck crash kills 41 in Mali

Bamako, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A bus collided with a lorry killing 41 people and injuring 33 more during heavy rains on Tuesday in central Mali, the government said.

Such accidents are a regular occurrence in the former French colony, where the poor state of the roads has been a source of social tension.

Transport Minister Dembele Madina Sissoko said the dead included a baby after the passenger bus collided with a lorry carrying agricultural produce near the town of Segou.

He stressed it was a provisional toll, and blamed bad weather.

Three of the injured were seriously hurt, Sissoko added.

The government had at first stated on social media that 37 people were killed in the accident at Zambougou, without detailing the circumstances.

Alassane Traore, governor of the Segou region which includes Zambougou, told AFP the crash "is the consequence of driving in the rain".

A crash survivor said "visibility was poor and the road was wet because of the heavy rain", adding the truck failed to brake in time.

The transport minister told AFP the government will investigate the incident.

"May Allah welcome the souls of the deceased to paradise," he said.

Travelling by road is still the principal means of transport for people and goods in the landlocked Sahel nation of some 20 million people.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Weather Governor Poor Social Media Road Mali Segou May Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, U ..

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - ..

29 minutes ago
 Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations ..

Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations Days After Admitting to 'Mist ..

29 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chai ..

Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chairman in fake degree case

29 minutes ago
 China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

39 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.