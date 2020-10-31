(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Every candidate in the heat of a US presidential campaign talks up their goals for the first 100 days in office and Joe Biden, the Democrat challenging President Donald Trump, has done so for months.

From battling the coronavirus to rejoining the Paris climate agreement and immigration reform, a Biden presidency, he says, would change course on multiple fronts.

"We're going to have an enormous task in repairing the damage he's done," Biden said recently of his rival.

Here is a look at a possible first 100 days of a Biden presidency.