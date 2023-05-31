UrduPoint.com

C.Africa President Calls Referendum On New Constitution

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

C.Africa president calls referendum on new constitution

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :President Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic said Tuesday that he would call a referendum on a new constitution that would allow him to seek a new term.

"I have decided... to submit this project for a new constitution to a referendum," he said in an address to the nation posted on Facebook, without saying when the vote would take place.

Touadera's opponents have already accused him of seeking to extend his rule despite constitutional limits in one of the world's poorest and most unstable countries.

Touadera was elected in 2016 and was returned for a second term in 2020, despite widespread accusations of electoral flaws.

In October, he removed the country's top judge, Daniele Darlan, in what critics denounced as a "constitutional coup d'etat" after she opposed presidential decrees aimed at revising the constitution.

Currently a president can serve only two terms.

"There won't be a third term, but the count will be set back to zero, so anyone can seek a new term, including Touadera if he wants," the president's main advisor, Fidele Gouandjika, told AFP after the announcement.

Related Topics

World Vote Facebook Central African Republic October 2016 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

8 minutes ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

8 minutes ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

7 minutes ago
 C.Africa president calls referendum on new constit ..

C.Africa president calls referendum on new constitution

8 minutes ago
 Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

18 minutes ago
 Morawiecki Revealed as One of Poland's Richest Pol ..

Morawiecki Revealed as One of Poland's Richest Politicians

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.