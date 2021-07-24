UrduPoint.com
Cambodia's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout For Adolescents Set For Aug. 6: Local Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Cambodia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout for adolescents set for Aug. 6: local media

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Saturday that the Southeast Asian nation will begin an anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign for adolescents aged from 12 to 17 on Aug. 6.

Hun Sen said he will attend the launching event at the Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh and that China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines will be used in the drive, according to a Fresh news report.

The prime minister will also bring his grandchildren aged between 12 and 17 to get the jabs, the report said, adding that other senior leaders' children and grandchildren will also go for their doses.

There are around 2 million adolescents in the kingdom, Hun Sen said last week, adding that the vaccination for the adolescents will pave the way for the country to reopen schools which have been closed since late February.

Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive for adults on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

To date, 6.45 million people, or 64.5 percent of the 10 million targeted adult population, have been vaccinated, health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said, adding that the kingdom is targeting to inoculate the 10 million targeted adult population by November.

