Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears: official

Montreal, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Canada on Tuesday banned travellers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over fears of the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, bringing to 10 the number of African countries targeted by the government in Ottawa.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters that foreign nationals who have spent time or transited those countries in the past two weeks cannot enter Canada.