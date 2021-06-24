UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Trudeau Survives Vote Of No Confidence

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Canada's Trudeau survives vote of no confidence

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The minority government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau survived a parliamentary vote of no confidence Wednesday in a face-off over the proposed budget, eliminating the possibility of early elections this summer.

The House of Commons voted 211 to 121 in favor of approving the budget, which was proposed in April and contains a plan to spend CAN$101.4 billion (69 billion Euros) over three years.

The conservative opposition voted together against Trudeau, who was able to hang on thanks to the support of three other smaller blocs in the lower chamber.

The 2021-2022 budget, which began April 1, must still be approved by the Senate -- a formality expected Friday, ahead of the summer recess.

After clearing this hurdle -- and with Canada's Covid-19 vaccination campaign progressing rapidly -- Trudeau, who enjoys a high approval rating, could be tempted to call for snap elections at the end of the summer in an effort to regain a parliamentary majority, which his Liberal party lost after October 2019's general election.

The budget's flagship provision is a CAN$30 billion investment over five years to establish a network of low-cost, high-quality public daycares to encourage the participation of women in the labor market.

Some CAN$17.6 billion are earmarked for green initiatives, including helping companies reduce their carbon footprints and supporting public transport projects in large cities.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Minority Canada Vote Budget Chamber Justin Trudeau April October Women 2019 Market Government Billion Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

9 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

9 hours ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

9 hours ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.