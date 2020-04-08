Canadian Grand Prix postponed from June

Montreal, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for Montreal June 12-14, has been postponed, the latest Formula One casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the event said in a statement on Tuesday that they "would have been honored to host the first race on the 2020 Formula 1 calendar" but were following expert advice on the COVID-19 outbreak in making the decision to postpone.

"This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily," organizers said in a statement. "Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montreal, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and Federal governments.

"We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities." Francois Dumontier, chief executive of the Canadian GP, added: "At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19.

" "We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so." No new date for the race was suggested, but the news followed an announcement by world motorsports governing body the FIA that Formula One teams have been told they must observe the shutdown period across March and April with a chance it could stretch into May.

Formula One chief executive Chase Carey said officials are working with promoters on a revised 2020 Calendar, with officials hoping to launch a season that had already seen eight races either cancelled or postponed.

"While at present no one can be certain of exactly when the situation will improve, it will improve and when it does, we will be ready to go racing again," Carey said in comments posted on the Formula One website. "We are all committed to bringing our fans a 2020 Championship Season."