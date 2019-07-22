UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Wounds Three Troops At French, UN Army Base In Mali: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Car bomb wounds three troops at French, UN army base in Mali: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Three French and Estonian troops were wounded on Monday when a car bomb exploded at the entrance to an international peace-keeping base in the Malian town of Gao, France's military said on Monday.

"There was an attack...at the entrance to the French part of the camp in Gao," French military spokesman Colonel Frederic Barbry told AFP.

Related Topics

Attack France Car Gao

Recent Stories

Zelensky party heads for absolute majority in Ukra ..

8 minutes ago

Media academy is need of the hour: Dr Firdous Ashi ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh High Court maintains status quo against clos ..

16 minutes ago

Suspension of sentence does not mean eligibility t ..

16 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Spent More Time With North Korea's Kim ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Secretary forms committees to run Quaid-e-Az ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.