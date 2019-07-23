Caracas, other parts of Venezuela hit by massive power cut

(@FahadShabbir)

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Caracas and other parts of crisis-wracked Venezuela were hit by a massive power cut on Monday that the government blamed on an "electromagnetic attack." The lights went out in most of Caracas at 4:41 pm (2041 GMT) while people in other parts of the country took to social media to report the power had gone out there too.

"The first indications received from the investigation... point to the existence of an electromagnetic attack that sought to affect the hydroelectric generation system of Guayana," Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a statement on state television.

Guayana, a natural region in southern Venezuela, is home to the Guri hydroelectric power station that produces 80 percent of the country's electricity.

The statement read by Rodriguez recognized the cut as a "national event."The capital was hit by huge traffic jams due to the traffic lights losing power, while the sidewalks teemed with pedestrians walking home as the metro had stopped running.

Closed stores were a common site on Monday, as the lack of electricity prevented the use of credit and debit cards that are essential due to the shortage of cash in inflation-plagued Venezuela.