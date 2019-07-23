UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caracas, Other Parts Of Venezuela Hit By Massive Power Cut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:10 AM

Caracas, other parts of Venezuela hit by massive power cut

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Caracas and other parts of crisis-wracked Venezuela were hit by a massive power cut on Monday that the government blamed on an "electromagnetic attack." The lights went out in most of Caracas at 4:41 pm (2041 GMT) while people in other parts of the country took to social media to report the power had gone out there too.

"The first indications received from the investigation... point to the existence of an electromagnetic attack that sought to affect the hydroelectric generation system of Guayana," Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a statement on state television.

Guayana, a natural region in southern Venezuela, is home to the Guri hydroelectric power station that produces 80 percent of the country's electricity.

The statement read by Rodriguez recognized the cut as a "national event."The capital was hit by huge traffic jams due to the traffic lights losing power, while the sidewalks teemed with pedestrians walking home as the metro had stopped running.

Closed stores were a common site on Monday, as the lack of electricity prevented the use of credit and debit cards that are essential due to the shortage of cash in inflation-plagued Venezuela.

Related Topics

Attack Shortage Electricity Social Media Metro Traffic Caracas Venezuela SITE Event TV From Government

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

8 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

8 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

8 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

8 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

8 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.