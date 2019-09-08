UrduPoint.com
Casey Claims First European Tour Title In Five Years

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:10 PM

Casey claims first European Tour title in five years

Hamburg, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :England's Paul Casey ended a five-year wait for his 14th European Tour title with a thrilling one-shot victory at the European Open in Hamburg on Sunday.

The 42-year-old, who now plays the majority of his golf in the United States, trailed home hope Bernd Ritthammer and Scot Robert MacIntyre by a single stroke overnight, but fired a brilliant six-under 66 to claim the tournament.

It was Casey's first win on the European Tour since the 2014 KLM Open in the Netherlands.

His bogey-free final round, featuring crucial birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, proved enough to beat Ritthammer, MacIntyre and Austrian Matthias Schwab into a tie for second.

World number 924 Ritthammer needed a birdie on the par-five 18th to force a playoff in Germany, but could only manage a par as Casey took the spoils.

