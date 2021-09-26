UrduPoint.com

Catalan Ex-leader Puigdemont Pledges Return To Sardinia For Hearing

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont pledges return to Sardinia for hearing

Alghero, Italy, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would return to Belgium on Monday, but promised to come back to Italy for a court hearing there on Spain's request for his extradition.

The declaration was the latest twist in a long-running political saga that began in October 2017 when a referendum was staged by Catalonia's separatist regional government despite a ban by Madrid and the process was marred by police violence.

Puigdemont, who had been arrested in Italy at Spain's request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, was speaking a day after he was allowed to walk free from prison pending the October 4 extradition hearing.

"I plan to return to Brussels on Monday because there is a meeting of the foreign trade committee, of which I am a member," the EU lawmaker told journalists in the Sardinian village of Algero, where he was due to attend Adifolk, a Catalan cultural festival.

"On October 4, I am summoned to Sassari court (in northern Sardinia).

"I will in fact attend, because every time I have been summoned by the courts, I have presented myself," he added.

According to his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras, a decision on his client's extradition would likely take "weeks." The Italian government for its part has said it will not get involved in Puigdemont's case.

In the meantime, Puigdemont insisted he would continue to travel throughout Europe in defiance of Madrid.

- 'I am free' - "We shall never give in and I shall continue to travel in Europe," he told reporters, declaring that his release indicated he was in the right in his defence of Catalan rights.

"I am used to being persecuted by Spain but things always end up the same way -- I am free," he told AFP.

Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament who fled Spain following the 2017 vote, had left jail in the Sardinian town of Sassari on Friday to cheers from supporters outside.

The 58-year-old separatist leader had spent the night there after being taken into custody the day before, but his lawyer said he had been told he was free to leave.

Spanish justice accuses Puigdemont of sedition and embezzlement of public funds on connection with his time in charge of Catalonia, a wealthy northeastern region of Spain.

His arrest in Sardinia drew a sharp rebuke from the Catalan government, with regional leader Pere Aragones on Friday demanding Puigdemont's "immediate release" and travelling to the island, where the pair met Saturday.

The arrest also sparked anger in Catalonia as hundreds of pro-independence supporters demonstrated Friday evening outside the Italian consulate in Barcelona.

His detention came at a sensitive time, nine days after the left-leaning Spanish government and regional Catalan authorities resumed negotiations to find a solution to Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

Several weeks after the October 2017 referendum, the separatists issued a short-lived declaration of independence, triggering a huge political crisis with Spain during which Puigdemont and several others fled abroad.

Madrid prosecuted the Catalan separatist leaders that stayed behind, handing nine of them long jail terms.

Although they were all pardoned earlier this year, Madrid still wants Puigdemont and several others to face justice over the secession bid.

In March, the European Parliament rescinded immunity for Puigdemont and two other pro-independence MEPs, a decision upheld in July by the EU's General Court.

However, the European Parliament's decision is being appealed pending a final ruling by the EU court.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Europe Parliament Vote Jail Immunity Brussels Sassari Barcelona Madrid Same Independence Spain Italy Belgium March July October 2017 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

54 minutes ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

54 minutes ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

54 minutes ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

56 minutes ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

56 minutes ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.