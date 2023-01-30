Celtic restore nine-point Premiership lead

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Celtic restored their nine-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 win at Dundee United on Sunday.

Two goals in five minutes early in the second half from Jota and Aaron Mooy did the damage for the Hoops as Ange Postecoglou racked up a 50th league win in just 61 games in charge of Celtic.

"We started the second half really well, scored a couple goals could have scored a couple more," said Postecoglou. "A really strong performance." On the ground where they won 9-0 earlier in the season, the visitors were frustrated before half-time by United and the intervention of VAR.

Celtic thought they had a penalty when Mark Birighitti caught Kyogo Furuhashi as the goalkeeper punched clear.

However, referee Don Robertson changed his initial decision after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Celtic did not have to wait long to make the breakthrough after half-time with Birighitti this time at fault.

The Australian lost the flight of Mooy's cross and Jota headed in from the narrowest of angles at the back post.

Moments later, VAR did come to the Scottish champions' aid as Kieran Freeman handled inside the box and Robertson was again advised to change his original call and point to the spot.

Mooy sent Birighitti the wrong way to end any doubt over the outcome.

But it was Celtic captain Callum McGregor who Postecoglou reserved special praise for after his 400th appearance for the club.

"I said to the lads in there that they've got to appreciate they're sharing a dressing room with a special individual," added Postecoglou.

"He'll go down as a legend of this club. The biggest compliment I can pay him is he plays every game like it's his debut, as if he has everything to prove. He's done it all here in Scotland. It's a credit to him."Earlier, Hearts failed to increase their lead in third despite dominating a 0-0 draw at fourth-placed Livingston.

Newcastle loanee Garang Kuol missed the best chance for a winner when the 18-year-old Australian international failed to beat Shamal George with two attempts when clean through on goal.