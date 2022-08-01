UrduPoint.com

Celtics Great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA Champion, Dies At 88

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 88

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :NBA great Bill Russell, the cornerstone of a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles and a powerful voice for social justice, has died at the age of 88, his family said Sunday.

"Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side," said a statement posted on social media.

Russell's 11 titles with the Celtics included eight in a row from 1959-1966. Today's NBA Finals MVP award is named for him.

He averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds per game for his career, building a famed rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain in the 1960s.

He would become the first Black coach in the NBA and the first Black player inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.

Off the court Russell was a giant in the fight for civil rights, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian honor, from President Barack Obama in 2011.

"But for all the winning, Bill's understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life," Sunday's statement on his Twitter page said.

"From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom...

"Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change." NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Russell "the greatest champion in all of team sports, but added that his accolades "only begin to tell the story of Bill's immense impact on our league and broader society.

"Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league," Silver said in a statement on Sunday.

"At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps.

"Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity." - 'Making things better' - Those beliefs, more than his prowess on the court, were what inspired Magic Johnson's love of Russell, the Lakers legend said on Sunday.

"He was one of the first athletes on the front line fighting for social justice, equity, equality, and civil rights," Johnson said in a statement on Twitter.

"That's why I admired and loved him so much. Over the course of our friendship, he always reminded me about making things better in the Black community." Current Celtics players remembered the franchise legend.

"Thank you for everything! R.I.P. Legend," Jayson Tatum tweeted.

Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown posted: "Rest In Peace thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many.

"Today is a sad day but also a great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for."Boston forward Grant Williams also tweeted an appreciation.

"You allowed me to be in the position I am today and you changed not only the league but the world," Williams said on Twitter. "Forever 6."

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Sports Social Media Twitter Died Wife Boston United States Sunday Silver Family All From Coach Court Love Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

1 day ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

1 day ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

1 day ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.