UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champions Cup Last Eight Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Champions Cup last eight postponed due to coronavirus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The quarter-finals of this year's Champions and Challenge Cups have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Monday.

Four of the matches originally scheduled for April 3-5 were set to be played in France, where the government has closed schools, bars and restaurants and most shops except for food stories and pharmacies.

"Amid growing public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was taken during a conference call today (Monday, 16 March) to postpone the eight matches on the weekend in question and to suspend the European club rugby season," EPCR said in a statement.

"EPCR's priority is the health and welfare of players and club staff, and an update regarding the knockout stages of the tournaments will be communicated to all stakeholders as soon as practicable," it added.

Clermont will host fellow French side Racing 92, Top 14 holders Toulouse will welcome Ulster, reigning European champions Saracens head to Dublin to face Leinster and Exeter play Northampton on the English south coast.

In the second-tier tournament the Scarlets travel to French giants Toulon, Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles face Edinburgh, Premiership outfit Leicester play Castres and the Dragons make the trip across the Severn Bridge to Bristol.

Domestic competitions across Europe, which has become the epicentre of the virus, have already been put on hold.

Related Topics

Europe France Toulon Toulouse Dublin Bristol Leicester Exeter Edinburgh March April All Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

57 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

57 minutes ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

31 minutes ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.