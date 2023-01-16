Chelsea sign Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Chelsea signed Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk in a multi-year deal Sunday, the English Premier League club confirmed.

"Mykhailo Mudryk has finalized his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian international, who turned 22 earlier this month, has put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half year contract with the Blues to seal his move to Stamford Bridge," it added.

Mudryk said he is happy to join Chelsea.

"This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I'm excited to meet my new team-mates and I'm looking forward to working and learning under (manager) Graham Potter and his staff," he said.

Mudryk scored 12 goals and made 17 assists in 44 matches for Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won a Ukrainian Cup in 2019.

British media claimed that Chelsea purchased Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a €70 million ($75.9 million) transfer fee plus a further €30 million in bonuses.

But Chelsea did not disclose the details of the deal.

Mudryk played eight matches for his native Ukraine.

He is Chelsea's fifth signing in the 2023 winter transfer window as the Blues previously acquired Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana, Portuguese forward Joao Felix, French defender Benoit Badiashile and Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.