UrduPoint.com

Chiefs Topple Brumbies To Seal Top Spot In Super Rugby Pacific

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Chiefs topple Brumbies to seal top spot in Super Rugby Pacific

Canberra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A relentless Waikato Chiefs cruised past the ACT Brumbies 31-21 on Saturday to ensure they will finish the Super Rugby Pacific season top of the table, booking a home quarter-final.

Sam Cane's side have been dominant all season with victory in freezing Canberra their 12th from 13 games, leaving them uncatchable on 54 points ahead of the Canterbury Crusaders with one match to play.

They can now look forward to a quarter-final clash in Hamilton against the eighth-placed side, currently Otago Highlanders although five teams remain in contention for the last two knockout places still up for grabs.

"A very tough game especially in the first half. But defence is something we have been proud of all season and it fronted up again tonight," said Cane.

"We knew the importance of this game and we treated it like that." A stunning solo try from Luke Jacobson and another from Josh Ioane sent them to the break with a 17-7 lead and they never looked like relinquishing it.

A perfectly timed interception by Cortez Ratima bagged them a third before Shaun Stevenson added a fourth, with Damien McKenzie booting all four conversions and a penalty.

The defending champion Canterbury Crusaders will also benefit from being at home in the knockout rounds, with their 42-18 romp against the NSW Waratahs in Christchurch all but ensuring they finish second.

That would pit them against the seventh-place side, currently Queensland Reds.

Fly-half Richie Mo'unga was a try-scorer and did not miss a shot at goal in a 17-point haul as the Crusaders notched a ninth win from their last 10 games, after a sluggish start to the season.

A highlight was the starting appearance of prop John Afoa, who arrived from France two days earlier following a plea from coach Scott Robertson who was without three injured All Blacks -- Joe Moody, George Bower and Fletcher Newell.

Related Topics

Injured France Hamilton Canberra Christchurch George Lead Turkish Lira All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

41 seconds ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

53 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

54 minutes ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

1 hour ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.