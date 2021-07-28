Chile fast-tracks more than 20 job recovery projects worth 6 bln USD

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chile has fast-tracked more than 20 projects worth upwards of 6 billion U.S. Dollars to encourage and promote job creation in the private sector, Minister of Public Works Alfredo Moreno said on Tuesday.

The move aims to counter some of the impact of the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) on the economy, Moreno said.

"In Chile, in mid-2020, we lost two million jobs. Of these, we have already recovered approximately one million, but we still have one million to recover," said Moreno, who chairs the Advisory Council for the Recovery of Investment and Employment.

According to Moreno, "the conditions for recovering jobs at a faster pace are starting to fall into place," such as the easing of pandemic restrictions on mobility, which affected more than 10 million Chileans, but currently "affect very few.

" All Chilean ministries are making an enormous effort to increase investment, and are already seeing significant results in terms of employment and activity, he said.

"We are going to continue and accelerate that process. At the same time, important work is being done to stimulate the economy and small and medium-sized private companies through subsidies so that they hire more people," he added.

The Advisory Council, made up of academics, mayors, members of civil society, union and social leaders, ministers and undersecretaries, was created to implement the so-called "Step by step Chile recovers" plan, which will see some 34 billion U.S. dollars in government spending in 2020-2022 to create more than 250,000 jobs.