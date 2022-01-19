UrduPoint.com

Chile's First Lady Elect To Give Role Feminist Makeover

Published January 19, 2022

Santiago, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Irina Karamanos, the partner of Chile's president elect Gabriel Boric, announced on Tuesday she would take on the official role of first lady but vowed to make it more feminist.

Boric was elected president a month ago and on March 11 will assume office as his country's youngest ever leader at just 35.

Social science graduate and political activist Karamanos, 32, has been in a relationship with Boric since 2019.

Karamanos said on Tuesday that after several weeks of reflection she has decided to "take on the role traditionally called first lady with a commitment to reform it.

" The function of first lady is not an officially defined one but traditionally involves looking after several social organizations.

Karamanos said reforming the role would involve "adapting it to the times." "Also, as a feminist I think this position -- and it seems contradictory to take it on as a feminist -- in reality is mostly a challenge that we can exploit to talk about different themes and display a new way of exercising power," she added.

Karamanos said transgender people and child migration would be two topics on her agenda.

She is currently in charge of the Feminist Front in the Social Convergence party led by Boric.

