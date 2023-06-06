UrduPoint.com

China-Africa Trade Expo To Be Held In China's Changsha

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CHANGSHA, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:Representatives from 50 African countries and eight international organizations have registered to attend the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, to be held from June 29 to July 2 in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Themed "Common Development for a Shared Future," the event will feature more than 40 activities of various kinds, covering green infrastructure, customs and quarantine, medicine and health, agricultural and food products, industrial parks, vocational education and other topics, Shen Yumou, head of the Hunan provincial department of commerce, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The guest countries of honor at the expo will be Benin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia.

A China-Africa trade index will be released for the first time during the event, which will serve as a barometer for businesses conducting economic and trade cooperation with their African partners

