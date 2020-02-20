UrduPoint.com
China, ASEAN Foreign Ministers Hold Special Meeting On Jointly Fighting COVID-19

Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:40 AM

China, ASEAN foreign ministers hold special meeting on jointly fighting COVID-19

VIENTIANE, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off a Special Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Coronavirus Disease here Thursday to discuss coordinating efforts in fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The meeting started with a rallying cry of "Stay strong, Wuhan! Stay strong, China! Stay strong, ASEAN!" by the ministers at a joint photo session.

The meeting, co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, is also attended by other ASEAN members' foreign ministers and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

During the special meeting, the Foreign Ministers of China and ASEAN will exchange views and explore ways and means of cooperation in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting itself also demonstrates China and ASEAN's solidarity and determination to jointly battle the outbreak.

Speaking at the dinner party of the special Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Wednesday evening, Wang told his ASEAN counterparts that China is confident in winning the fight against the COVID-19 amid the support of the international community including ASEAN.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN now groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

