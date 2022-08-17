UrduPoint.com

China Commends PM Shehbaz's Remarks On Bilateral Relations, CPEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his words uttered on multiple occasions on Pak-China bilateral relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC).

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke highly of China-Pakistan relations and CPEC on multiple occasions. He is very committed to the practical cooperation between our two countries. China appreciates that," Spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a response to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in an exclusive interview with the Chinese daily Global Times, touched upon a wide range of topics such as Pak-China relations, regional and world situations, CPEC and the upcoming 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China (CPEC).

Wang Wenbin said CPEC was an economic initiative that was conducive to promoting regional connectivity, peace, stability and development.

"China is ready to work with Pakistan to follow through on a common understanding between our two leaders," he added.

He said on the basis of ensuring sound and steady construction and operation of the existing projects, the two countries would focus on cooperation of such areas like industries, agriculture, science and technology, and information technology so as to build CPEC into a demonstration project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, he added, China had achieved remarkable development achievement.

The spokesperson expressed the confidence that the successful convening of 20th Party Congress would pave way for a new blueprint for China's development in future.

"It will surely and greatly promote China's cooperation with countries around the world, including Pakistan and make a positive contribution to the progress of mankind," he added.

