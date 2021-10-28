UrduPoint.com

China, Pakistan Should Strengthen Cooperation In IT Sector: Chinese Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

China, Pakistan should strengthen cooperation in IT sector: Chinese expert

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :China and Pakistan should join hands, learn from each other's experience in the field of information technology, strengthen cooperation, jointly drive the development and export of information technology and create a large number of employment opportunities.

Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said in his article issued here on Thursday.

He said that in today's world, information technology has become a powerful driving force for the economic and social development of a country.

The Pakistani government attaches great importance to the development of information technology, which is the right choice. The development and export of information technology can drive the development of the whole national economy and significantly increase exports.

Cheng said that from 2005 to 2019, the average annual growth rate of China's IT service trade reached 22.81%. China has now become the largest exporter of information technology.

He said that the ecological environment of information technology in Pakistan has developed rapidly in recent years. Pakistan has more than 2,000 software R&D centers. At present, Pakistan is the fourth largest base for free IT practitioners in the world.

The successful development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has paved the way for the further development of Pakistan's IT industry. It is predicted that the total value of Pakistan's IT industry will reach $10 billion by 2025.

With regard to the healthy and stable development and exports of information technology, he put forward the following views for the reference: First, the government should create a more favorable tax environment for IT industry and fully stimulate the potential and vitality of Pakistan's IT industry.

Second, the government should firmly implement stable and inclusive regulatory policies, further improve the investment environment and attract more foreign direct investment, so as to promote the development and export of information technology.

Third, the government should work with the private sector to establish a long-term, healthy and balanced development of information technology industry.

Fourth, it is predicted that by 2023, the market scale of global internet of things related products will reach trillion US Dollars, and this industry has just started in Pakistan.

Therefore, the development of information technology in Pakistan should be combined with Internet of things, smart city, "Digital Pakistan Programme", etc., so as to drive the development and export of information technology.

And fifth, the two nations should join hands, learn from each other's experience in the field of information technology, strengthen cooperation, jointly drive the development and export of information technology and create a large number of employment opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Exports China CPEC 2019 Market From Government Industry Billion Employment

Recent Stories

UAE summons Lebanese Ambassador to protest Informa ..

UAE summons Lebanese Ambassador to protest Information Minister&#039;s statement ..

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

10 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

10 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.