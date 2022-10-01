UrduPoint.com

China Provides Most Assistance To Flood-hit Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

China provides most assistance to flood-hit Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :"China is the most reliable iron brother of Pakistan. Since the devastating floods occurred in Pakistan, among all countries, China has announced the biggest amount of assistance to Pakistan," said Nong Rong, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan.

In a videotaped address released on Twitter, the envoy noted, "the total amount of assistance has exceeded RMB 644 million (around US$90 million) " adding that the assistance comes from the Chinese government, the Communist Party of China, the Chinese army, the Red Cross. Society of China and sister provinces and cities, Chinese enterprises and individuals, CEN reported.

"Instead of finger-pointing against China-Pakistan cooperation," Nong said, "some country better do real and beneficial things for the people of Pakistan.

" "Action is the truest and most powerful language", he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, while responding to the debt relief appeal by the US Secretary of State said that "The Chinese government has provided RMB 400 million worth of humanitarian assistance and China's civil society has also lent a helping hand." The spokesman noted, "China and Pakistan have had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people know it best," adding that "instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, the US might as well do something real and beneficial for the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China Twitter Civil Society All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

47 minutes ago
 Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st October 2022

3 hours ago
 Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.