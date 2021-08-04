China ramps up market regulation of food, medicine

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :China has expanded its list of illegal and dishonest market behaviors in the food, medicine and special equipment sectors, the country's market regulator said Wednesday.

The list focuses on those sectors that are directly related to people's life, health and safety, said the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The enlarged list, which comes into force on Sept. 1, is expected to help tighten the crackdown on market irregularities and acts of dishonesty, the administration said.

The country has also stepped up measures to optimize its credit-based market-regulation mechanism, such as strengthening information disclosure and encouraging credit repair, according to the administration.