China Take Men's 5,000m Relay Bronze At Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 12:30 PM

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :-- China took the bronze medal in the men's 5,000m relay on Sunday to wrap up the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City.

Li Wenlong, Li Kongchao, Liu Guanyi and Zhong Yuchen finished in six minutes and 37.054 seconds. Canada won in 6:35.847, and South Korea finished second in 6:36.539.

Highlights from the last day lay in the women's 3,000m relay, as China finished the race with only three skaters. Following two Chinese skaters' withdrawals due to cold and fever, Beijing Winter Olympics medalist Zhang Chutong suffered a knee injury after a bump in the semifinal, leaving China without any substitutes. But China had no intention to waive, as Cai Shenyi, Jia Huiran and Wang Xinran stepped on the track while Zhang Chutong stood on the rink.

