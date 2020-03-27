UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Temporarily Bans Entry Of Foreigners: Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

China temporarily bans entry of foreigners: Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) ::China has temporarily suspended entry of foreign nationals holding valid visas or residence permits from Saturday in response to surging imported infections of novel coronavirus, according to an announcement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Foreign nationals coming to China for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates.

Entry by foreign nationals with visas issued after this announcement will not be affected.

The suspension is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the pandemic situation and the practices of other countries.

China will stay in close touch with all sides and properly handle personnel exchanges with the rest of the world under the special circumstances. The above-mentioned measures will be calibrated in light of the evolving situation and announced accordingly.

Related Topics

World China May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports nine deaths after tally of Corona ..

12 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 27, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

9 hours ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

10 hours ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.