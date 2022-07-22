UrduPoint.com

China , Zambia Seal Memorandum Of Understanding On Soya Bean Meal, Stevia Export

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

China , Zambia seal memorandum of understanding on soya bean meal, stevia export

CHIKANKATA, Zambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Zambia on Thursday signed with China two protocols on sanitary and phytosanitary export of soya bean meal and stevia leaves to the Asian country.

The protocols were signed by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui and Zambia's Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri in the southern district of Chikankata in the presence of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema who said it was a mark of true friendship between China and Zambia.

"We are very delighted and excited about this situation. We are very delighted that we have another market for our agricultural products," said the president, noting that the move will ensure more trade cooperation between the two countries, which will create more jobs in Zambia.

The Chinese envoy said after signing the two protocols that China will strengthen its cooperation with Zambia in the agriculture sector.

Earlier in the day, Hichilema toured the Kafue Lower Gorge Power Station, a Chinese-built hydropower plant. The project was a milestone in the relationship between the two countries, said the president.

The construction of the 750 megawatts power plant is nearing completion, as four of the five generators are already commissioned and the fifth will be finished by the end of this year.

