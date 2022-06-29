UrduPoint.com

China's Market Entities Reach 159 Million By End Of May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

China's market entities reach 159 million by end of May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The number of market entities registered in China stood at 159 million by the end of May, said the country's top market regulator on Wednesday.

The number was 3.6 percent higher compared to the end of 2021, said the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

The administration has launched a campaign to help micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and individual businesses reduce costs and raise the quality of their products and services, said the SAMR.

The campaign has so far covered over 18,000 enterprises, over 90 percent of which were micro, small, and medium-sized firms.

Thanks to China's improvements in intellectual property rights protection and the business environment, the number of market entities increased by 100 million in the country over the past ten years, according to a report released by the Office of the National Leading Group on the Fight against IPR Infringement and Counterfeiting.

Related Topics

Business China May Market Top Million

Recent Stories

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

44 minutes ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

1 hour ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

2 hours ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.