UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Craft Returns To Earth With Moon Rocks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Chinese craft returns to Earth with Moon rocks

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early Thursday, completing the first mission in four decades to collect lunar samples.

While scientists hope the samples will give insights into the Moon's origins and volcanic activity on its surface, the trip was also another high-profile chapter in China's bid to become a space superpower.

In images broadcast on state television, a Chinese flag was flown at the snow-covered grasslands where the capsule landed in the country's remote north.

The probe's return "demonstrates the complete accomplishment of China's first mission to collect samples from an extraterrestrial body," China's National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

China is now only the third country to have retrieved samples from the Moon, following the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s.

Chang'e-5, named after a mythical Chinese Moon goddess, landed on the Moon on December 1.

While there, it raised the Chinese flag, the country's space agency said.

When the probe left the Moon two days later, that marked the first time that China had achieved take-off from an extraterrestrial body, it said.

The module then went through the delicate operation of linking up in lunar orbit with the part of the spacecraft that brought the samples back to Earth.

The Chang'e-5 mission was to collect two kilograms (4.5 Pounds) of material in an area known as Oceanus Procellarum -- or "Ocean of Storms" -- a vast, previously unexplored lava plain, according to the science journal Nature.

The capsule will be airlifted to Beijing for opening, and the Moon samples will be delivered to a research team for analysis and study, China's space agency said.

- Space dream - China has spent billions of Dollars on its military-run space programme in an effort to catch up with the achievements of the United States and Russia.

China launched its first satellite in 1970, while human spaceflight took decades longer -- with Yang Liwei becoming the country's first "taikonaut" in 2003.

A Chinese lunar rover landed on the far side of the Moon in January 2019 in a global first that boosted Beijing's aspirations to become a space superpower.

The official Xinhua news agency described the latest mission as one of the most challenging and complicated in China's aerospace history.

The probe comprised separate craft to get to the Moon, land on it and collect the samples, get back up and then return the rocks and soil to Earth.

The return capsule entered the Earth's atmosphere at an altitude of about 120 kilometers (75 miles).

When it was about 10 kilometres above land, a parachute opened and it landed smoothly, after which a search team recovered it, the space agency said.

Thomas Zurbuchen, a top official at NASA's science mission directorate, congratulated China on the safe return of the capsule.

"The international science community celebrates your successful Chang'e 5 mission," he tweeted.

"These samples will help reveal secrets of our Earth-Moon system (and) gain new insights about the history of our solar system."China will make some of the samples available to scientists in other countries, Pei Zhaoyu, deputy director of the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of CNSA, had previously said.

China's future space goals include creating a powerful rocket capable of delivering payloads heavier than those NASA and private rocket firm SpaceX can handle, a lunar base, a permanently crewed space station, and a Mars rover.

Related Topics

Russia China Beijing United States SpaceX January December 2019 TV From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

9 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

9 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

9 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

9 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.