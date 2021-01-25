UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 117 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Chinese mainland reports 117 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 124 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 117 locally transmitted and seven arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 67 were reported in Jilin, 35 in Heilongjiang, 11 in Hebei, three in Beijing, and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai. No deaths related to the disease were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

By the end of Sunday, the mainland had reported 4,611 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,323 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 288 remained hospitalized.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,115 by Sunday, including 1,850 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 109 were in severe conditions.

A total of 82,630 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday, and 38,345 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday saw 45 asymptomatic cases newly reported on the mainland, of which 16 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 85 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

