Open Menu

Chinese Muslims Start Return Journey After Hajj 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A chartered aeroplane carrying the first batch of Chinese pilgrims has returned from Saudi Arabia to China, as Chinese pilgrims return after this year's pilgrimage season, China Islamic Association announced.

The first batch of pilgrims are from the cities of Yinchuan and Shizuishan in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, according to the association.

Yang Faming, president of the China Islamic Association, and Ma Zhongping, vice president of the association, were at the airport to see off the pilgrims, Global Times reported.

Yang congratulated everyone on successfully completing this year's pilgrimage and wished them a safe return to China and reunion with their families.

He called on Chinese Muslims to further improve moral cultivation, standardize behaviour and conduct, achieve unity of knowledge and action, continue to improve the Hajj with good social morality, family virtues and personal morality, and protect the reputation of the Hajj.

It is important to adapt islam to local conditions, adhere to the fine traditions of Islam in China, and strive to be a model of loving both the country and the religion, Yang noted.

Another two chartered flights also departed on the same day, with one of them heading to Yinchuan, and the other to Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the association.

This year's Hajj started on June 26 and ended on July 1.

Related Topics

Hajj China Fine Shizuishan Yinchuan Kunming Same Saudi Arabia June July Moral Muslim Family From Unity Foods Limited Airport

Recent Stories

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

11 minutes ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

11 minutes ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

19 minutes ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

19 minutes ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

12 minutes ago
Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

12 minutes ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

12 minutes ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

12 minutes ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

12 minutes ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

12 minutes ago
 Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Budd ..

Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist heritage in Pakistan to c ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous