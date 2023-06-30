Chinese president to attend SCO summit via video link

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend via video conference the 23rd meeting of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

President Xi will deliver important remarks on July 4, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.

President Xi will attend the meeting at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The defence and foreign ministers of the SCO family attended in-person meetings in India this year.

Kazakhstan will take over the presidency of the SCO after the July summit.