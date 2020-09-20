Classical Singer Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan remembered

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned Classical singer Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan was remembered on his 40th death anniversary on Sunday.

In this connection Mehran Historical and Cultural Welfare Society organized a colorful event to pay homage to the great singing maestro.

Art lovers, writers, scholars' paid glowing tribute for his lifetime services to classical singing.

Classical Raag expert, Asghar Ali Khuwaja said Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan was a lover of classical singing.

Writer Gul Hassan Lakho said classical Raag was true expressions of human feelings which have relaxing and curing effects also.

Classical expert Ali Akber Durani said Ustad Manzoor Ali khan was a university in his capacity which created scores of students in classical singing who were rendering services in the field of classical singing.