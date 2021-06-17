UrduPoint.com
Colombia Reports 595 More COVID-19 Deaths

Thu 17th June 2021

Colombia reports 595 more COVID-19 deaths

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) --:Colombia reported 595 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 97,560, the country's ministry of health and social protection said Wednesday.

The ministry said 27,827 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 3,829,879.

So far, a total of 13,390,951 doses of vaccines have been administered in the South American country, with 3,980,118 people having been fully inoculated.

