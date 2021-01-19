UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Will Expel Foreigners Caught Partying As Virus Spreads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Colombia will expel foreigners caught partying as virus spreads

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Colombian immigration officials announced Monday that foreign nationals caught taking part in underground parties in violation of a ban on social gatherings during the pandemic will be expelled from the country.

"Foreigners caught at underground parties and violating social distancing measures... will be immediately expelled from the country," the immigration service said in a statement.

It added that the measure was imposed "after 65 foreigners were found in an underground party" in Bogota overnight Saturday to Sunday. Police said the majority of the foreign nationals were from Venezuela.

The immigration service's head for the Andean region, Henry Corredor, said it "will not allow a foreigner to affect the health security.

" Some 1.7 million Venezuelans live in Colombia, having fled there from the economic collapse and political crisis of their homeland.

The mayor of Bogota also announced Monday that the capital would be under a night-time curfew from next Tuesday, with a general quarantine next weekend for the third week in a row to tackle the surging coronavirus infections that threaten to overwhelm the city's hospitals.

"We have just spent two weekends in general quarantine and we will be in it again this weekend," said Mayor Claudia Lopez on Facebook.

The measure will mean the closure of all non-essential shops in the city of eight million from Friday at 8:00 pm until Monday at 4:00am. In some parts of the city, the restrictions will remain in place until January 28.

Related Topics

Police Facebook Bogota Colombia Venezuela January Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

7 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

7 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

8 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review advancing ..

8 hours ago

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.