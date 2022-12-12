Colorful festival by women entrepreneurs ends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A colorful festival by as many as 100 women entrepreneurs who brought their handmade products, including arts, crafts, decor, and food for fun lovers concluded here late Sunday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The event attracted crowds of families and youth to help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses and expand their market outreach.

Jointly organized by atomcamp and wecamp, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) - Ministry of Commerce, the two-day festival supported and celebrated women entrepreneurs through art, craft, and food.

CEO and Co-founder of wecamp Laiba Ahmad told APP that this year, special focus has been paid to reaching marginalized communities of women.

Accordingly, wecamp has partnered with The SEED Program to expand opportunities to 20 women entrepreneurs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the festival. The festival was open to all walks of life. Citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi visited the festival to support and celebrate home-based women entrepreneurs.

"I am incredibly proud of the work wecamp is doing to facilitate the financial empowerment of women in Pakistan.

Our women entrepreneurs are beacons of inspiration for their resilience in business in face of all social norms and expectations. These women are immensely talented and I thank everyone who visits them at our festival; listens to their stories and shared the pride they take in their work." TDAP also displayed a stall for information and resources to help women to take their businesses to the next level.

She further said the participation of women in the labor force is 1/4th of the men's participation. "Women face mobility and cultural challenges to advance their careers and entrepreneurial pursuits. The marketplace and festivals by wecamp are initiatives towards reducing such gender inequalities in Pakistan." At the festival, over 100 home-based women entrepreneurs set up stalls displaying and selling their various handmade products, including but not limited to fashion and accessories, home decor, arts and crafts, organic skincare, and traditional foods.

The festival also served as a great outing for families with a dedicated children's play area, painting activity, scavenger hunt, and a trivia session.