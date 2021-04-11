Corona Virus claims 04 more human lives in AJK surging tally to 403 across the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 11 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir, after the sad demise of 04 more victims of ongoing fast-spread ongoing third spell of COVID-19, the death toll across the State has risen to 403 so far, official sources have said.

As many as 111 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from various Quarantine centers set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours after they were tested negative with complete recovery, AJK health authorities officially told our this Special AJK Correspondent Sunday night.

And at the same time at least 133 new positive cases of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, the sources said.

After the death of 04 more victims of the pandemic, the number of those died of the pandemic in Azad Jammu Kashmir rose to 403. The 04 ill-fated persons who lost lives of the pandemic in various state-run health facilities in AJK during last 24 hours included one each in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli and Poonch districts.

Those lost lives so far, despite hectic efforts and first class Medicare in the Corona Medical wards in the State run DHQ hospitals included 115 from Mirpur district, 58 from Muzaffarabad district, 09 in Jhelum valley district, 09 in Neelam valley district, 70 in Poonch, 45 in Bagh, 05 in Haveili, 08 in Sudhanoti, 40 in Bhimbher and 44 in Kotli district.

The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 14594 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far, according to the State health authorities.

Among all those tested positive, 12021 patients have been recovered and discharged from various State-run hospitals at the district and tehsil headquarters so far.

While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects emerged in AJK, the State Health Authorities said on Sunday that 133 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the labs set up in district headquarters hospitals in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The newly-registered positive cases, included 10 from Mirpur district, 35 from Muzaffarabad, 51 from Poonch district, 01 each from Jhelum and Neelam valley districts, 05 from Neelam valley district, 04 from Palandri district, 07 from Bagh district, 13 from Bhimbher district and 17 from Kotli district in Mirpur division.

A total of 1180 suspects of corona virus were tested by the State Health Authorities in entire AJK during last 24 hours.

The State Health authorities have asserted that out of a total of registered 159338 patients in entire AJK, 14594 were tested positive of the pandemic, 2078 patients have been kept in Home Isolation in various districts of AJK in line with the policy of the AJK government.

At present a total of 2170 patients are under treatment in various State-run health facilities in all 10 AJK districts including the State's metropolis - besides the fresh admissions of 92 patients during last 24 hours in various district hospitals in the State's fully furnished isolation and Corona wards, set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Divisional Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber and Kotli districts.