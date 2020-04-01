UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Keep Rising In Israel

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Coronavirus cases, deaths keep rising in Israel

JERUSALEM, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 5,591 while 21 deaths were reported so far, health officials said on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said 233 new infections were recorded and 97 patients are in critical condition.

All schools have been closed and all public meetings in open or closed areas with more than 10 people have also been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15. Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens, except those who have residency in Israel.

In a related development, Israeli tv Channel 12 revealed that hundreds of Israelis had returned from countries where the virus is widespread without being tested or quarantined in hotels designated by the Defense Ministry.

Last week, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced a 14-day quarantine plan for returnees from the U.

S., Italy, Spain and France. The plan's cost was estimated at 55 million Israeli shekels ($15.4 million), according to the Israeli channel.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided at a Cabinet meeting on Friday to halt the plan and only to oblige returnees from the aforementioned countries to enter a house quarantine without being subjected to medical checks.

The channel also said that a number of ultra-Orthodox religious Israelis returned from New York to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday, and went directly to their homes without any checks.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Its data shows the confirmed number of cases worldwide have surpassed 861,000, with the death toll over 42,0300 and more than 178,300 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel China France Wuhan New York Spain Italy March December Gas TV All From Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Pro League launches &#039;Skill Donation&#039; ..

27 minutes ago

Armenia Enacts Cellphone Tracking, Shuts Yerevan S ..

50 minutes ago

MOCCAE adopts new business continuity arrangements

56 minutes ago

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

57 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isola ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.