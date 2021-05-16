UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Argentina deaths top 70,000 - Health authorities in Argentina said the country's death toll passed 70,000 on Saturday and the average daily number of new cases was more than 20,000.

- UK confident - Britain is confident that existing vaccines will provide protection from a more transmissible Indian virus variant now spreading across the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Sky news the government has a "high degree of confidence" vaccines will stand up to the variant, known as the B1.617.2 variant, as England, Scotland and Wales prepare to unlock parts of their economy on Monday.

- Virus-free Giro - Organisers of the Giro d'Italia peloton say all riders and their entourages have tested negative for Covid-19.

At the 2020 cycling event two entire teams were taken out after positive cases, but after this second round of testing in 2021 no member of the 23 teams has yet tested positive.

However one cyclist was withdrawn as a precaution because of symptoms related to the deadly virus ahead of the ninth stage.

- 3.3 million dead -At least 3,371,695 people have died since the coronavirus outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1000 GMT.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 585,708 deaths, followed by Brazil with 434,715, India with 270,284 Mexico with 220,384 and Britain with 127,675.

Related Topics

India Dead China Cycling Died Hancock Wales Argentina Brazil United Kingdom United States Mexico December 2019 2020 Event All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

7 minutes ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

7 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid partially amends the Law on Ju ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 7 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.